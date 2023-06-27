NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Found Dead in Tragic Incident.

Tragedy struck NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s family as his wife’s parents and 11-year-old nephew were discovered deceased at their residence in Oklahoma, Your Content has learned.

Local authorities are investigating the heartbreaking event as a murder-suicide.

According to Muskogee Police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person with a firearm at the Janway family home on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a lifeless body in the hallway and heard a gunshot originating from inside the residence.

Further exploration of the premises led to the discovery of two additional deceased individuals.

All three victims succumbed to gunshot wounds, as confirmed by the police.

While Terry, the husband of Chandra Janway, is considered the primary suspect, the motive behind this tragic incident remains unknown and is presently under investigation.

Jimmie Johnson, a distinguished seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, has been married to Chandra since 2004, and they share two daughters, Genevieve and Lydia.

Despite the heart-wrenching circumstances, Jimmie is scheduled to participate in NASCAR’s Chicago street race this upcoming weekend, according to TMZ.

If you or someone you know is facing difficulties or experiencing a crisis, remember that support is available. Reach out for help by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.