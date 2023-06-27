Thursday, June 29, 2023
Ryan Seacrest Named New Host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest Named New Host of 'Wheel of Fortune'.
Sony Pictures Television announced on Tuesday that Ryan Seacrest will take over as the new host of the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” starting in 2024 , Your Content has learned.

Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement with the show and will also serve as a consulting producer.

Seacrest expressed his gratitude and excitement about stepping into the shoes of the legendary host Pat Sajak, who recently announced his retirement after hosting the show for decades.

Seacrest acknowledged the privilege of watching Sajak and Vanna White on television screens for 40 years and looks forward to learning from Sajak during the transition.

Seacrest mentioned his previous experience hosting a game show called “Click for Merv Griffin” and sees this opportunity as a significant moment in his career.

Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement on June 12 created speculation about who would succeed him, with Seacrest emerging as a top candidate.

Sajak and White have been a fixture of the Emmy-winning game show for four decades, making them one of the longest-serving hosts in the game show category.

Seacrest brings with him a celebrated history as a television and radio host. He has been the host of ABC’s “American Idol” for 21 seasons and co-hosted “Live with Kelly and Ryan” alongside Kelly Ripa.

Seacrest has received Emmy nominations and awards for his exceptional work. In addition to his hosting roles, Seacrest is the host and producer of a popular morning radio show and has appeared on various award show specials.

Wheel of Fortune,” a game show similar to “Hangman,” features contestants spinning a wheel to earn money by solving word puzzles.

The show has been a primetime TV staple alongside “Jeopardy.” Pat Sajak’s contribution to the show earned him a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award in 2011, along with three additional Daytime Emmys for his hosting.

With Ryan Seacrest stepping in as the new host, fans of “Wheel of Fortune” can anticipate a continuation of the beloved show’s legacy, spinning the wheel and solving puzzles with the guidance of Vanna White, according to CNN.

