'Titanic' Actor Lew Palter Passes Away at 94: Celebrated the Craft of Acting.

Lew Palter, a renowned actor and esteemed theater coach recognized for his performance in the iconic 1997 film “Titanic,” has sadly passed away at the age of 94, Your Content has learned.

Confirming the news, Palter’s daughter released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that her father succumbed to lung cancer at his residence in Los Angeles in May.

Shortly after his demise, the CalArts School of Theater, where Palter had dedicated over four decades as an acting professor and director, announced his passing.

Describing Palter’s passion for the art of acting, the CalArts theater department conveyed through social media, “Lew cherished the craft of acting and instilled the same love in his students. He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play, and class. His students held him in the highest regard, and he encouraged them all to seek truth in their work and lives.”

While Palter’s extensive career included notable appearances in “Columbo,” “L.A. Law,” and the detective series “Delvecchio,” his portrayal of Isidor Strauss, the co-owner of Macy’s, in “Titanic” resonated strongly with audiences.

In the film, Palter depicted Strauss as a wealthy passenger who embraced his wife in their stateroom as they faced the tragic fate of the sinking ship.

Palter commenced his teaching journey at CalArts in 1971, as reported by the school. Among his accomplished students were renowned actors Ed Harris and Don Cheadle, as acknowledged by The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong attributes her breakthrough role on the show to Palter, who encouraged her to audition for The Groundlings.

After a remarkable career in theater and screen, Palter retired from the Santa Clarita-based university in 2013.

CalArts paid tribute to his significant contributions, stating, “He possessed an impressive theatrical career and remained a lifelong student of the art form.

Alongside his numerous colleagues and collaborators, he always demonstrated authenticity, thoughtfulness, and sincerity”, according to FOX 8.