TKTS Booth in Times Square Marks 50th Anniversary of Broadway Discounts.

The TKTS booth in Times Square is commemorating its 50th anniversary this week, symbolizing its deep connection to New York City and its vital role in supporting Broadway, Your Content has learned.

The booth, a familiar sight to both locals and tourists, has become an integral part of the city’s landscape, offering discounted same-day tickets for Broadway and off-Broadway shows.

Approximately 30% of the visitors lining up for tickets are first-time theatergoers, drawn by the opportunity to experience the magic of Broadway at more affordable prices.

Every day, thousands of tickets are sold at the booth, with theater box offices determining the number of full-price tickets they can sell before sending the rest to TKTS.

The revenue generated from ticket sales goes entirely to the theaters, while the Theatre Development Fund (TDF), also known as the non-profit TDF, receives a $7 service fee per ticket. This fee contributes to funding TDF’s educational, community, and outreach programs.

Over its 50-year history, the TKTS booth has sold a staggering 68.6 million tickets, generating over $2.6 billion in revenue for Broadway shows.

Despite the emergence of online competitors and mobile apps offering discounted theater tickets, the tradition of queuing up at the TKTS booth remains a fundamental part of the Broadway experience.

Just like capturing a photo with the Statue of Liberty or encountering a costumed character in Times Square, standing in line at the booth has become an iconic ritual for theater enthusiasts.

In 2008, the current glass-enclosed booth was unveiled as part of an extensive $18 million renovation project.

Designed to resemble a Greek amphitheater or Rome’s Spanish Steps, the booth features 27 steps where visitors can sit and observe the bustling street scene.

Although Jay-Z and Alicia Keys had the privilege of performing on the booth’s stage in their music video for “Empire State of Mind,” the booth is typically bustling with crowds.

Ann Ramirez, a supervisor at TKTS, highlights the enduring appeal of the booth, even after the challenges posed by the pandemic.

She acknowledges the gratitude expressed by visitors who eagerly return to stand in line and attend shows, a sentiment that has become increasingly common in recent times.

The TKTS booth has not only provided employment opportunities for ushers, wardrobe staff, and backstage personnel but has also played a significant role in sustaining the theater industry.

TDF has expanded its impact by establishing satellite TKTS booths in various locations, including Brooklyn, the World Trade Center, and Lincoln Center.

Furthermore, TDF has collaborated in the development of similar booths in cities such as Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, London, and Sydney.

The TKTS booth began as a temporary experiment in 1973, utilizing a donated, hole-punched trailer from the Parks department.

At that time, Times Square was marked by a gritty and perilous atmosphere, while Broadway itself was facing significant challenges.

The booth’s designers, Robert Mayers and John Schiff, were provided a mere $5,000 budget and used scaffolding to encase the booth.

They adorned the structure with a translucent plastic fabric featuring the iconic logo and added spotlights to create a visually striking presence amidst the busy surroundings.

Initially expected to last only a year or two, the TKTS booth surpassed all expectations, garnering design accolades and remaining in operation for decades.

Its enduring presence is reminiscent of its appearances in movies from the ’70s and ’80s, capturing the essence of a bygone era in New York City.

Over time, the booth has become a symbol of the city’s resilience and its continuous commitment to business, particularly during challenging periods like 9/11, according to U.S. News.