Amtrak Train Derails in California After Striking Vehicle, Injuring Passengers.

Multiple Amtrak train cars derailed on Wednesday afternoon in Southern California, causing brief disruption and leaving at least four individuals with minor injuries, Your Content has learned.

The incident occurred in Moorpark, a city situated northwest of Los Angeles when the train collided with an unoccupied vehicle that had found its way onto the tracks.

Helicopter footage from the scene captured the efforts of first responders as they assisted passengers in safely crossing the tracks and moving away from the train.

The injured passengers suffered minor bumps and scrapes, according to the Ventura County Fire Department PIO.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak services between Ventura and Los Angeles were temporarily suspended.

An investigation by the Moorpark Police Department and fire officials is currently underway.

The derailed train cars remained upright and intact, with only a few cars coming off the tracks. Approximately 190 passengers were aboard the train at the time of the incident, according to DailyMail.