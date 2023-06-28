Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Featured

Amtrak Train Derails in California After Striking Vehicle, Injuring Passengers

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Amtrak Train Derails in California After Striking Vehicle, Injuring Passengers.
Photo: The New York Times Photo: Los Angeles Times

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Multiple Amtrak train cars derailed on Wednesday afternoon in Southern California, causing brief disruption and leaving at least four individuals with minor injuries, Your Content has learned.

The incident occurred in Moorpark, a city situated northwest of Los Angeles when the train collided with an unoccupied vehicle that had found its way onto the tracks.

Helicopter footage from the scene captured the efforts of first responders as they assisted passengers in safely crossing the tracks and moving away from the train.

The injured passengers suffered minor bumps and scrapes, according to the Ventura County Fire Department PIO.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak services between Ventura and Los Angeles were temporarily suspended.

- Advertisement -

An investigation by the Moorpark Police Department and fire officials is currently underway.

The derailed train cars remained upright and intact, with only a few cars coming off the tracks. Approximately 190 passengers were aboard the train at the time of the incident, according to DailyMail.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Nose-Up Drama

Delta Flight Safely Lands with Nose Gear Issue at Charlotte Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina made a safe landing with its nose landing gear up on Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Shocking Split

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce: Christine Will Move Out, but with Financial Support

In the latest development of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce proceedings, Christine has expressed her willingness to vacate their beachfront home in Carpenteria, CA. However, she has set a condition for her departure.
Hospital Horror

Family of Deceased Man in Psychiatric Hospital Seeks Federal Investigation

Lawyers representing the relatives of a man who tragically died during his admission to a psychiatric hospital in Virginia have formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Murder Mystery

Mysterious Death of Murder on the High Seas Suspect Ruled Not Suspicious

Nathan Carman, a 29-year-old man awaiting trial for allegedly killing his mother in a notorious 'Murder on the High Seas' plot, was discovered dead in a Keene, New Hampshire, lockup on June 15.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.