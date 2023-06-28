Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Fourth Child via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared the joyous news of their fourth child’s arrival, Your Content has learned.

The couple introduced their newborn son, Wren Alexander Stevens, who was born through surrogacy.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple surprised fans with adorable photos of their little one.

The birth took place on June 19, 2023, and Wren’s name pays tribute to their surrogate, Alexandra.

This new addition to their family comes just a few months after Chrissy and John welcomed their third child, a daughter named Esti.

The couple, who are already parents to Luna, seven, and Miles, four, have faced their share of challenges.

Tragically, they experienced the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks into Chrissy’s pregnancy two years ago.

Chrissy later revealed that it was a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as previously stated.

In her heartfelt post, Chrissy opened up about the surrogacy journey, the memory of her late son Jack, and the incredible experience of witnessing Alexandra, their surrogate, giving birth to their child.

She shared her desire to expand their family and the decision to pursue IVF again, leading to the joyful news of Esti’s pregnancy.

Chrissy also expressed immense gratitude to Alexandra, describing her as an incredible, loving, and compassionate person.

John joined in the celebration, sharing photos of Wren and expressing their love for their new bundle of joy.

The couple expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Alexandra, as Wren’s name will forever be connected to her.

This happy news brings warmth and fulfillment to Chrissy, John, and their home, while also honoring the memory of their beloved Jack.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Chrissy and John have embraced the journey of parenthood with resilience, gratitude, and love.

The couple has honored their lost child, Jack, through Thai tradition by planting a tree in their home.

This tree symbolizes the eternal presence of loved ones and serves as a beautiful reminder for their family.

As Chrissy and John embrace this new chapter in their lives, they express gratitude for the blessings they have received and acknowledge the various paths to parenthood that exist today, such as surrogacy and adoption.

The couple’s openness and vulnerability serve as an inspiration to others facing similar journeys, reminding them that love and family can be found in many different ways, according to DailyMail.