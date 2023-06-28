Delta Flight Safely Lands with Nose Gear Issue at Charlotte Airport.

A Delta Air Lines flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina made a safe landing with its nose landing gear up on Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, Your Content has learned.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which resulted in the closure of the runway while airport crews worked to remove the plane.

The flight, operated on a Boeing 717, departed from Atlanta with 96 customers, two pilots, and three flight attendants on board.

Upon approaching Charlotte, the pilots received an indication of an “unsafe” nose gear. To investigate further, the crew executed a missed approach procedure.

Air traffic controllers at Charlotte’s control tower visually inspected the plane and confirmed that the nose landing gear doors were open but the nose gear itself had not deployed.

Subsequently, the plane executed a smooth landing at 8:58 a.m. EDT with the nose gear up.

Throughout the emergency landing, the pilots and crew remained calm and followed the necessary safety protocols.The aircraft was safely evacuated, and all passengers were transported to the terminal by bus.

The incident caused delays for some Delta flights, although two other runways at the airport remained operational.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct investigations to determine the cause of the nose gear malfunction.

Delta Airlines expressed its commitment to customer and personnel safety, acknowledging the rare occurrence and emphasizing the extensive training provided to flight crews to handle various scenarios, according to CNN.

The airline apologized to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the incident.