Former Doctor Conrad Murray Opens Medical Institute Following Manslaughter Conviction

Dr. Conrad Murray, previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, has recently established his own medical institute, Your Content has learned.

Named the DCM Medical Institute, the facility opened its doors last month in El Socorro, San Juan. Dr. Murray, now 70 years old, expressed his motivations for starting the institute during its inauguration.

I faced opposition from many of my former colleagues in Trinidad, who viewed me as a threat despite my intentions to collaborate, educate, and provide care,” he explained, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.

Dr. Murray persevered despite the challenges he encountered. “It was a difficult journey. The country even closed its borders for two years, but I never gave up. I believed in being relentless,” he stated.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Murray relocated to the United States, where he established himself as a practicing physician.

His conviction was a result of the untimely death of a patient. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor emphasized the seriousness of the crime, stating, “This is a crime where the end result was the death of a human being. That factor demonstrates rather dramatically that the public should be protected.”

During the trial, prosecutors painted Dr. Murray as a negligent doctor who, for a monthly fee, compromised his professional integrity by administering propofol, an unpredictable and potentially fatal anesthetic, to treat Michael Jackson’s insomnia.

The prosecution argued that Dr. Murray’s negligence extended beyond medication, as he failed to utilize proper monitoring equipment and frequently left Jackson’s side, neglecting his duty of care.

In his defense, Dr. Murray’s attorneys contended that Jackson had already decided to rely on propofol for his insomnia, and they suggested that the pop icon self-administered additional doses of the sedative in moments when Murray was not present.

Following his prison sentence, which he served for half of its four-year duration, Dr. Murray returned to Trinidad and Tobago. He subsequently registered as a medical doctor and obtained qualifications to practice.

After his conviction, Dr. Murray had his medical licenses in Texas, California, and Nevada suspended.

The circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death were extensively covered in Mark Langthorne and Matt Richards’ book, “83 Minutes,” published in 2016, according to People.

