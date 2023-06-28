Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce: Christine Will Move Out, but with Financial Support.

In the latest development of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce proceedings, Christine has expressed her willingness to vacate their beachfront home in Carpenteria, CA. However, she has set a condition for her departure, Your Content has learned.

According to recently obtained legal documents, Christine insists that Kevin provide financial support as determined by the court before she moves out.

Christine, who is the mother of their three children, argues that it would not be in their best interests for her to find a new place to live without a clear understanding of the financial arrangement between her and Kevin.

She states that Kevin has been urging her to relocate promptly, even without a proper financial plan in place.

Kevin maintains that Christine has already violated their prenuptial agreement, which stipulated that she should have vacated the home within 30 days of filing for divorce on May 1.

Despite his previous claim of ownership, Christine has remained in the residence, causing tension between the estranged couple.

As we previously reported, Kevin has already offered financial assistance, providing Christine with $1 million to secure alternative accommodation.

He has expressed his frustration with what he perceives as Christine leveraging her continued residency to coerce him into meeting her financial demands.

In recent court filings, Christine has requested that Kevin be ordered to pay $248,000 per month in child support, a figure that Kevin vehemently opposes, deeming it excessive.

A court hearing is scheduled for July 12, during which Christine expects to receive clarity regarding the financial support she will receive from Kevin.

Armed with this information, she intends to finalize her relocation plans and vacate the premises by the end of August, according to TMZ.