Kroy Biermann Sued for Unpaid $52K Casino Debt

Kroy Biermann Sued for Unpaid $52K Casino Debt.
Former reality TV star and NFL player, Kroy Biermann, is being sued by Sky Warrior, the entity responsible for credit lines at the renowned Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas, Your Content has learned.

The lawsuit alleges that Biermann failed to repay a $52,500 line of credit he obtained for a gambling trip in November 2021.

According to the suit, Biermann agreed to settle any gambling debts and assured Sky Warrior that he had the necessary funds in his SunTrust bank account.

However, the casino claims that Biermann left without repaying the $52,500 in chip markers he acquired during his time at the casino.

In addition to this lawsuit, Biermann is facing other financial challenges. He and his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, reportedly owe the IRS over $1 million.

Biermann is also dealing with a lawsuit for alleged missed lease payments on a Rolls-Royce, and he has accused Zolciak of having a gambling problem amidst their contentious divorce proceedings.

Sky Warrior seeks to recover the $52,500 owed by Biermann, along with interest and attorney’s fees, according to TMZ.

Biermann’s attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, declined to comment on the matter.

