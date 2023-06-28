Lauren Sanchez Lands Bezos' Chopper on Yacht.

Lauren Sanchez showcased her helicopter piloting abilities as she gracefully touched down in a chopper owned by her billionaire partner, Jeff Bezos, on a specially designed floating landing pad, Your Content has learned.

On a sunny day off the coast of Sardinia, Lauren took control of the helicopter and skillfully maneuvered it around before successfully landing on the support yacht accompanying Jeff Bezos’ astounding $500 million superyacht, Koru.

Named Abeona after the Roman goddess symbolizing journeys and departures, the $100 million support vessel boasts a convenient helipad.

Observers noted that Lauren appeared to be practicing takeoffs and landings during her thrilling aerial performance, executing multiple rounds of ascents and descents.

According to insiders, Lauren frequently takes the helm of this particular helicopter, often using it to fly to airports where she and Jeff board their private jets.

Landing on the support yacht, Abeona, was not a novel experience for her.

Lauren’s passion for aviation runs in the family, with both of her parents being pilots.

She obtained her helicopter pilot’s license from a renowned flight school in Los Angeles and previously owned her own aviation company.

Now, she effortlessly navigates helicopters to land on yachts stationed near picturesque Italian islands.

Prior to their recent helicopter adventure, Lauren and Jeff were spotted returning from land in a high-performance speedboat, continuing their romantic honeymoon voyage across Europe.

These glimpses into the extravagant lifestyle of the ultra-wealthy serve as a testament to their opulent existence, according to TMZ.