Mysterious Death of Murder on the High Seas Suspect Ruled Not Suspicious.

Nathan Carman, a 29-year-old man awaiting trial for allegedly killing his mother in a notorious ‘Murder on the High Seas’ plot, was discovered dead in a Keene, New Hampshire, lockup on June 15, Your Content has learned.

Carman was accused of intentionally sinking his mother’s boat, resulting in her death. Initially, one of his attorneys suggested that Carman had taken his own life, citing the county’s medical examiner’s claim of suicide by hanging.

However, after a thorough investigation by the coroner, the official ruling was made by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, stating that Carman’s death was “not suspicious” due to the absence of involvement from any other parties.

The AG’s office cited a policy of not disclosing cause and manner of death in non-suspect cases.

Carman’s death occurred while he was awaiting trial for the murder of his mother, Linda Carman, who went missing during a fishing trip off the coast of New England in 2016.

He was discovered floating on an inflatable life raft eight days later, while his mother’s body was never found.

Prosecutors also alleged that Carman killed his wealthy grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013, in an attempt to gain access to his inheritance.

The indictment against Carman included charges of fraud and first-degree murder related to his mother’s death.

Although he pleaded not guilty, Carman had consistently denied involvement in both deaths.

The trial, known as the ‘murder-on-the-high-seas‘ case, was scheduled to take place in October.

Carman’s lawyers expressed shock and disbelief at his death, stating that they had no indication he was in a mental state that would lead to suicide.

They also criticized the indictment, highlighting that Carman was never charged with his grandfather’s murder.

Carman’s lawyers emphasized his positive demeanor and intention to vigorously defend himself during the upcoming trial.

Carman, who had Asperger’s Syndrome, may have faced challenges during his time in custody.

His attorneys expressed their commitment to arranging a proper burial for him, as they believed it was a necessary act of respect.

The cause of Nathan Carman’s death, as requested by the family, has not been disclosed by either the New Hampshire AG’s office or the U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont, responsible for the case, according to DailyMail.