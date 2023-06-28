Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Featured

Pete Davidson Seeks Rehab for Mental Health Struggles

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Pete Davidson Seeks Rehab for Mental Health Struggles.
Photo: People Photo: Parade

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has voluntarily entered rehab to address his mental health concerns, according to confirmed reports, Your Content has learned.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Pete’s decision is primarily motivated by his ongoing battle with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Support from his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, and close friends has been instrumental in Pete’s journey towards recovery.

It is revealed that Pete regularly checks himself into rehab facilities to address these challenges and improve his well-being.

Pete has been known for his candidness regarding his mental health, openly discussing his struggles during his appearances on the popular television series’ ‘Weekend Update‘ segments.

- Advertisement -

In a 2021 interview with Glenn Close for “Actors on Actors” Variety, he expressed a sense of relief after receiving his BPD diagnosis, feeling like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

In other news, Pete recently found himself facing criticism from PETA for purchasing a dog from a pet store rather than adopting from a shelter.

He responded passionately, leaving an emotionally charged voicemail defending his reasons for choosing the route he did.

It is worth noting that Pete has also been charged with reckless driving following a car accident involving a Beverly Hills residence in March, according to TMZ.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Nose-Up Drama

Delta Flight Safely Lands with Nose Gear Issue at Charlotte Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina made a safe landing with its nose landing gear up on Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Shocking Split

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce: Christine Will Move Out, but with Financial Support

In the latest development of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce proceedings, Christine has expressed her willingness to vacate their beachfront home in Carpenteria, CA. However, she has set a condition for her departure.
Hospital Horror

Family of Deceased Man in Psychiatric Hospital Seeks Federal Investigation

Lawyers representing the relatives of a man who tragically died during his admission to a psychiatric hospital in Virginia have formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Murder Mystery

Mysterious Death of Murder on the High Seas Suspect Ruled Not Suspicious

Nathan Carman, a 29-year-old man awaiting trial for allegedly killing his mother in a notorious 'Murder on the High Seas' plot, was discovered dead in a Keene, New Hampshire, lockup on June 15.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.