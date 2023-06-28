Pete Davidson Seeks Rehab for Mental Health Struggles.

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has voluntarily entered rehab to address his mental health concerns, according to confirmed reports, Your Content has learned.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Pete’s decision is primarily motivated by his ongoing battle with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Support from his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, and close friends has been instrumental in Pete’s journey towards recovery.

It is revealed that Pete regularly checks himself into rehab facilities to address these challenges and improve his well-being.

Pete has been known for his candidness regarding his mental health, openly discussing his struggles during his appearances on the popular television series’ ‘Weekend Update‘ segments.

- Advertisement -

In a 2021 interview with Glenn Close for “Actors on Actors” Variety, he expressed a sense of relief after receiving his BPD diagnosis, feeling like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

In other news, Pete recently found himself facing criticism from PETA for purchasing a dog from a pet store rather than adopting from a shelter.

He responded passionately, leaving an emotionally charged voicemail defending his reasons for choosing the route he did.

It is worth noting that Pete has also been charged with reckless driving following a car accident involving a Beverly Hills residence in March, according to TMZ.