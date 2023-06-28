Thursday, June 29, 2023
Titan Sub Wreckage Yields Presumed Human Remains, US Coast Guard Confirms

Titan Sub Wreckage Yields Presumed Human Remains, US Coast Guard Confirms.
Photo: ABC7 Photo: WKBT

Human remains have been uncovered in the wreckage of the Titan submersible, according to an announcement by the US Coast Guard on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The recovery operation retrieved various identifiable parts of the vessel, including the sub’s nose and a significant panel believed to be from its tail end.

Among these retrieved pieces, Coast Guard officials made the startling discovery of human remains. The remains will now be carefully transported by ship to a port in the United States, where they will undergo thorough testing and analysis.

The findings have taken experts by surprise, as earlier predictions suggested that locating the remains of the individuals aboard the submersible was highly improbable.

The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion, resulting in the demise of five individuals during a mission to explore the Titanic wreckage.

In a statement, Marine Board of Investigation Capt. Jason Neubauer expressed gratitude for the international and interagency support that facilitated the recovery and preservation of this crucial evidence, despite the challenging offshore distances and depths involved.

Neubauer further highlighted that the discovery of the human remains will contribute significantly to the investigation aimed at determining the events leading to the ship’s tragic fate. The vessel had embarked on its journey from Newfoundland, Canada earlier this month, according to DailyMail.

