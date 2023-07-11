Florida Mother Charged with Murder in Connection to Infant Son's Death.

Authorities from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have pressed second-degree murder charges against a 36-year-old Florida mother after an investigation revealed that her 17-month-old son, Jermiyah, died from “abusive head and neck trauma”, Your Content has learned.

The incident occurred on April 27 when deputies and Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a residence in Summerfield following reports of an unresponsive infant.

Jermiyah was initially taken to AdventHealth Belleview and later transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital for medical treatment.

During the investigation, the infant’s mother, Tracie Puskac, provided conflicting statements to detectives. Puskac initially claimed that Jermiyah had been banging his head on the floor around 8:30 p.m. the previous night, prompting her to move him to a safer location and hold him down.

She later stated that the infant became stiff around 10 p.m. and she decided to put him to bed. The following morning at approximately 7 a.m., Puskac discovered her son with blue lips and shallow breathing, leading her to call 911 through her mother.

As the interviews progressed, Puskac’s accounts of the events continued to change, offering different explanations for how Jermiyah sustained the head injury. When questioned about her failure to contact emergency services when the child became stiff, she admitted that she did not want the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to intervene and remove her children from her care.

It was revealed that DCF had previously taken action by removing the children from Puskac’s home, as an open case was ongoing.

Tragically, Jermiyah passed away on April 29, just two days after receiving treatment for his injuries. On July 7, the Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy report, which identified a skull fracture, subdural hemorrhage, and traumatic brain and spinal cord injury as the causes of death resulting from abusive head and neck trauma.

Based on the severity of Jermiyah’s injuries, the sheriff’s office determined his death to be a homicide. Detective Lightle’s investigation concluded that none of Puskac’s scenarios could account for the extensive injuries sustained by the child.

Consequently, on Monday, Puskac was apprehended at her residence and charged with second-degree murder. She is presently held without bond at the Marion County Jail, according to NBC8.