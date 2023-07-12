Beloved 'Gold Rush: White Water' Star Dakota Fred Hurt Passes Away at 80.

Dakota Fred Hurt, a well-known figure from the popular Discovery show “Gold Rush: White Water,” has sadly passed away following a brief battle with brain cancer, Your Content has learned.

According to a statement released by his family, Dakota Fred died on Tuesday, only four months after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Throughout his fight, he exhibited great courage, surrounded by loved ones until the end.

Remembered by his loved ones as an individual who touched many lives and garnered extensive support, Dakota Fred’s vibrant spirit and love for life and adventure were celebrated by the show ‘Gold Rush.’

His journey in gold mining began many years ago in North Dakota, eventually leading him to pursue gold mining in Alaska as part of the renowned television series.

Dakota Fred became a fan favorite during the show’s initial four seasons. In 2018, he and his son, Dustin, made a comeback to the franchise with their own spinoff show titled “Gold Rush: White Water.”

This time, they embarked on gold dredging expeditions in whitewater collection pools situated at the base of Alaskan waterfalls, captivating the audience with their thrilling adventures, according to TMZ.

Dakota Fred, who was 80 years old, will be greatly missed.

Rest in peace.