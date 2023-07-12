Cops in Idaho murder case failed to record interview with Bryan Kohberger

According to recently released documents, investigators involved in the Bryan Kohberger investigation neglected to record a phone interview with the prime suspect, Your Content has recently learned.

The provided recording was actually an in-person interview conducted with FBI Agents, rather than the phone interview conducted by the Moscow Police.

“The State responded that they have provided [a file] discovered on 3/30/23, however, the provided recording is an in person interview with FBI Agents rather than the phone interview done by Moscow Police,” the court filing reads.

The court filing further stated that SA Shirley, who carried out the phone interview in question, confirmed that it was not recorded.

“The State has been informed this phone interview was completed by SA Shirley who confirmed this referenced phone interview was not recorded.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

As Your Content readers know, on November 13, 2022, four students from the University of Idaho lost their lives in a violent stabbing event that took place in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was later apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, charged with first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Ethan Chapin, Victim of Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger

The murder scene was a three-story rental house occupied by several students in the quiet college town of Moscow, which hadn’t experienced a murder since 2015. The victims – Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin – were all inhabitants or guests of the house at the time of the incident.

In the early hours of the attack, Chapin and Kernodle returned home after attending a campus party, while Mogen and Goncalves returned after visiting a downtown sports bar. Multiple calls were made from the house between 2:26 am and 2:52 am, and a DoorDash order was delivered around 4 am.

Kaylee Goncalves, Victim of Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger

Two roommates survived the attack. Both were present in the house but were not disturbed. One of the survivors heard what she thought was a conversation and then a man’s voice comforting someone. She later spotted an unknown figure in black attire, a mask obscuring his face, leaving the house. The victims were discovered in their beds on the upper floors, with no sign of restraints or gags, but evidence of a violent struggle.

It wasn’t until nearly noon that authorities were alerted via a 911 call, as the survivors and friends initially believed one of the victims was simply unconscious. There was no evidence of forced entry or theft, and all four victims were pronounced deceased by noon.

Xana Kernodle, Victim of Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were students at the University of Idaho, their tragic deaths leaving a significant impact on the community. A total of around 130 members from local law enforcement began working on the case.

After the autopsies were conducted, it was determined that all victims were fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest and upper body. Defensive wounds suggested that at least one victim tried to fight off the attacker.

Madison Mogen, Victim of Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger

The investigation involved poring over thousands of tips from the public and examining footage that revealed the movements of a Hyundai Elantra near the crime scene around the time of the killings. This vehicle was later linked to Bryan Kohberger.

Upon further investigation, DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene didn’t match any of the victims but was traced back to Kohberger via a public genealogy database. Surveillance of Kohberger at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania further escalated suspicions, leading to his arrest. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was found in the kitchen, clad in a shirt, shorts, and examination gloves, organizing trash into separate zip-lock bags.