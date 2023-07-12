Explosion Injures Construction Workers in NYC Landmark Building.

Two construction workers sustained serious injuries after a gas tank exploded at a prominent 37-story office building in Midtown early Wednesday, according to city officials, Your Content has learned.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the 34th floor of 550 Madison Avenue when sparks from a Sawzall cutting tool ignited the blast.

The city Department of Buildings confirmed that the explosion was triggered while the workers were attempting to open a box containing an acetylene tank.

Following the explosion, hazmat units were dispatched to the historic building, situated near East 56th Street, approximately a block away from Trump Tower.

Their primary task was to secure the tank and subsequently address the leak, which was successfully contained by the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

- Advertisement -

Both injured workers were promptly transported to nearby medical centers for treatment. One was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, while the other was admitted to Bellevue Hospital.

Authorities reported that their conditions were serious but stable. Additionally, a third worker sustained injuries but declined medical attention, as confirmed by the FDNY.

An investigation conducted by the Department of Buildings revealed that the gas tank had been stored in an improperly secured gang box, resulting in the leak that led to the explosion.

Consequently, the department found the contractor responsible for failing to adhere to FDNY code regulations.

As a result, relevant violations were issued, and a partial stop work order was issued specifically for any “hot work” at the site, referring to operations involving flames or sparks.

Furthermore, the DOB identified an additional issue related to the construction operations. An elevator being used on-site had an expired permit, prompting a separate partial stop work order. Officials took immediate action to address the violations and ensure compliance.

The 37-story skyscraper, completed in 1984, has a rich history, having served as the headquarters for AT&T and later Sony. In 2018, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission designated the building as a landmark.

Last year, after years of closure, the block-long public arcade between East 55th and 56th Streets reopened to the public. More recently, private investment firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice announced its move from the Seagram Building to 550 Madison Avenue, taking up more than double the space.

This move, spanning the 18th-22nd and 26th floors, is considered the largest new office lease in Manhattan so far this year, according to New York Post.