Morgan Freeman Battles Infectious Illness, Halting Promotional Tour.

Renowned actor Morgan Freeman faced an unexpected hurdle in his plans to embark on a promotional tour for his latest show as he confronted a debilitating infection, Your Content has learned.

The 86-year-old artist had to cancel his scheduled trip to the United Kingdom after being struck by a fever, as confirmed by his representative.

Medical professionals informed Freeman that he was contagious, rendering it impossible for him to proceed with the planned interviews and engagements.

The purpose of his UK visit was to promote the new television series titled “Special Ops: Lioness,” in which Freeman shares the screen with esteemed actresses Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. However, his absence from the interviews and Tuesday’s screening was evident, leaving both fans and the media curious.

Furthermore, Freeman was set to make an appearance alongside his co-stars on the popular BBC program “The One Show.”

Host Alex Jones, not to be confused with a namesake, expressed her deep disappointment regarding his absence.

It’s worth noting that Freeman has been grappling with fibromyalgia since 2008, following a near-fatal car accident.

At this year’s Oscars, he wore a black compression glove on his hand, a measure he often takes for comfort due to enduring permanent nerve damage from the crash.

Regarding the infection, Freeman’s representative reassured that the actor is now in good health and no longer poses a risk of contagion, according to TMZ.