Featured

Nevada Resident Commits Triple Homicide in Las Vegas within 24 Hours

A man from Nevada has been accused of carrying out three separate murders in Las Vegas over a span of 24 hours, as reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Your Content has learned.

The suspect, identified as Jesus Gonzalez, 42 years old, was initially taken into custody for two of the murders and was recently rebooked for a third charge on July 7.

According to the police, the first homicide took place on January 9, 2023. The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire incident on East Charleston Boulevard at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Upon entering the burning apartment, firefighters discovered a woman who had sustained stab wounds. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. This discovery initiated an investigation by the LVMPD homicide unit.

The second murder occurred on January 8, around 5:30 p.m., when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman inside a residence on North 17th St. The woman was found to have suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on-site.

Jesus Gonzalez was subsequently identified as the suspect for both incidents and was apprehended in California on January 13.

Following his arrest, he was initially booked in a Los Angeles jail before being extradited to Clark County, Nevada.

In the early hours of January 9, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the police responded to a shooting incident on Franklin Avenue. They discovered an adult male lying on the street with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified Jesus Gonzalez as the suspect for this murder as well.

As of now, Jesus Gonzalez faces three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, and investigations into all three cases are ongoing, according to FOX News.

The LVMPD’s Homicide Section is urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected].

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

