Prisoner Claims Larry Nassar Stabbed in Retaliation.

A federal penitentiary inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, allegedly stabbed disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in Florida after Nassar made a suggestive remark while watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, according to an undisclosed source familiar with the incident, Your Content has learned.

The attack took place in Nassar’s cell and was interrupted by four other inmates who intervened and stopped McMillan from causing further harm.

Nassar was promptly attended to by correctional officers at the United States Penitentiary Coleman, who administered life-saving measures. As of Wednesday, Nassar’s condition remains stable, although he suffered injuries including a collapsed lung.

McMillan, 49, has a history of violent offenses within the prison system. Court records reveal his prior conviction for assaulting a correctional officer in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to murder another inmate at the federal Supermax prison in Colorado in 2011.

Notably, the attack on Nassar occurred within his cell, rendering it outside the scope of surveillance cameras, which mainly monitor common areas and corridors.

- Advertisement -

In his account to prison staff, McMillan claimed that he assaulted Nassar in response to a lewd comment made by the former U.S. gymnastics team doctor regarding his desire to witness women playing in the Wimbledon tournament.

The source, who provided this information, chose to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation and its sensitive nature.

Attempts to obtain comments from McMillan’s legal representatives were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

This recent assault marks the second instance of Nassar being attacked while in federal custody. Currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse and the possession of explicit images of children, Nassar’s case highlights ongoing challenges faced by the federal Bureau of Prisons, such as violence, understaffing, and the inability to adequately protect high-profile inmates.

Although the Bureau of Prisons maintains that there was sufficient staff at the facility where Nassar was stabbed, documents obtained indicate that one-third of correctional officer positions remain unfilled.

In response, the agency has emphasized the need to increase staffing levels, implement enhanced security measures, and address the problem of violence within their facilities. However, specific details regarding these measures were not provided.

Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Scott Taylor acknowledged the agency’s commitment to ensuring the safety of both inmates and staff members while emphasizing the importance of maintaining secure and humane environments within their facilities. Taylor further expressed the agency’s dedication to improving operations and protecting those under their custody.

According to the Bureau of Prisons inmate database and court records, McMillan is scheduled for release in May 2046. However, if he is charged and convicted for the attack on Nassar, his release date could be subject to change.

McMillan’s initial sentence of over 20 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Wyoming was extended following his convictions for the Louisiana and Colorado prison assaults.

In October 2006, McMillan assaulted a correctional officer at the United States Penitentiary in Pollock, Louisiana, resulting in additional charges and a subsequent five-year sentence.

In November 2011, McMillan, alongside another inmate, attempted to murder a prisoner at the federal Bureau of Prisons’ Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado.

They collectively stabbed the victim 66 times in a recreational area known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies,” leading to an additional 20-year sentence for both perpetrators, according to New York Post.