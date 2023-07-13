Thursday, July 13, 2023
18-Year-Old Murder Suspect Arrested Following DeKalb County Standoff

18-Year-Old Murder Suspect Arrested Following DeKalb County Standoff.
Photo: FOX 5/ WSB-TV

A tense standoff came to a conclusion at a residence situated on River Ridge Court, near the intersection of River Road and Panthersville Road in DeKalb County, Your Content has learned.

Authorities from the DeKalb County Police Department had been called to a residence in the 3500 block of Panthersville Road on April 28, following reports of two individuals being shot.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement discovered one individual deceased and another suffering from a gunshot wound. Through their investigative efforts, detectives were able to ascertain the identity of the suspected perpetrator. Subsequently, a different law enforcement agency attempted to apprehend the suspect at a residence on River Ridge Court.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Shuntrez Giles, took refuge inside the aforementioned home, leading to a barricade situation, as confirmed by the police. After an intense negotiation lasting approximately 5 hours, Giles ultimately surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Tayshawn Foston, was disclosed by law enforcement officials as they provided further details regarding the incident, according to FOX5.

