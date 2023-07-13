The Boston Police Department is currently responding to reports of a child being shot in the area of Fessenden and Norfolk in Boston. The incident unfolded shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to preliminary reports, Your Content is learning.

Limited details suggest that the child is 12-years-old and is currently being rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. In response to the situation, police have requested the closure of the route from the crime scene to the Boston Medical Center.

The Homicide Division of the Boston Police Department has arrived at the location to investigate the incident further. At this time, there are no available details regarding the circumstances or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.