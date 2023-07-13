Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
NEWS FLASH

Child, 12, Rushed to Boston Medical Center After Being Shot

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: Less Than 1 Minutes
Modified
News Flash Massachusetts for Your Content

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

The Boston Police Department is currently responding to reports of a child being shot in the area of Fessenden and Norfolk in Boston. The incident unfolded shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to preliminary reports, Your Content is learning.

Limited details suggest that the child is 12-years-old and is currently being rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. In response to the situation, police have requested the closure of the route from the crime scene to the Boston Medical Center.

The Homicide Division of the Boston Police Department has arrived at the location to investigate the incident further. At this time, there are no available details regarding the circumstances or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Fatal Release

Man Arrested for Murder Shortly After Release from Jail

Police authorities in Louisiana have apprehended a 21-year-old man for murder less than 24 hours after his release from the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.
Star's Tragic Loss

‘Percocet Princess’ Sofia Haley Marks Arrested Over Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A woman has been taken into custody in relation to the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Woman Arrested in Connection to the Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

An unidentified woman has been apprehended in relation to the tragic suspected overdose demise of actor Robert De Niro’s grandson.

Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Month-Old in Crowley

The Louisiana State Police Launches Operation to Locate 19-Month-Old Toddler, Crowley Authorities Seek Assistance.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.