Costco Indicates Possible Discontinuation of Bud Light with Mysterious Symbol

Photo: mySA/ Washington Examiner

Customers at Costco have raised concerns over the future availability of Bud Light after a peculiar symbol, referred to by some as the “star of death” or “death star,” appeared on the price display above the beer’s shelves, Your Content has learned.

Images shared on social media platforms show asterisks adorning the shelves stacked with Bud Light cases, leading shoppers to question whether Costco plans to restock the popular beverage.

The presence of this ominous asterisk is believed to suggest that Costco may not intend to replenish the shelves with Bud Light in the near future.

Meanwhile, numerous social media users have shared videos and images of stores showcasing an excess of unsold Bud Light cases, while alternative brands such as Modelo Especial continue to exhibit higher demand.

This anecdotal evidence aligns with public opinion surveys indicating a decline in Bud Light’s popularity among beer consumers in the United States.

Recent sales figures demonstrate a consistent decrease in consumer interest, with Bud Light experiencing a 28.5% decline for the week ending July 1, slightly worse than the 27.9% decline reported the previous week.

The struggles faced by Bud Light have had a ripple effect on other brands within the Anheuser-Busch family of beers.

Michelob Ultra, which ranked as the third most popular beer last year, saw a 4.3% drop in sales for the week ending July 1. Similarly, Busch Light witnessed an 8.5% decline during the same period, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsonIQ.

In contrast, Modelo Especial, the second most popular beer brand in the United States, experienced an 11.4% surge in sales for the week ending July 1, showcasing its growing appeal among consumers.

Bud Light’s decline can be attributed to the backlash sparked by social media posts featuring Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer promoting the beer.

In an attempt to regain favor, Bud Light has employed humor in its advertisements but has failed to resonate with the public, as online reactions continue to be scathing, according to New York Post.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

