NEWS FLASH

Cresskill Police Discover Apparent Grenade in Apartment Building

The Cresskill Boro Police Department has stumbled upon what appears to be a grenade in an apartment building located at 4 Tenakill Park E, Cresskill, NJ, Your Content is learning. The discovery was made on the third floor of the building, inside one of the apartments.

The circumstances surrounding the presence of the apparent grenade remain unknown at this time. As a precautionary measure, the entire building has been ordered to “shelter in place” until the bomb squad arrives to assess and handle the situation.

Authorities from the Cresskill Boro Police Department are currently on site, working to ensure the safety of residents and investigate the incident further.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

