Thursday, July 13, 2023
Janie Santana: Son’s Tell-All Was Rehearsed, Vows Revenge on ‘Grizzy’ & Friend

By Jonathan Lee Riches

The mortified mom said she didn't personally witness the interview; instead, she was briefed about it by a close confidant.

The beleaguered Houston mother who recently garnered national attention confided to her friends that she perceives the latest interview featuring her son, Rudy Farias, to be ‘rehearsed and coerced,’ text messages examined by Your Content showcase.

Interestingly, the mortified mother claims she didn’t personally witness the interview; instead, she was briefed about its substance by a close confidant.

“‘I didn’t watch the interviews. They’re probably coercing him. My attorney said it looked rehearsed.’” Santana told her friends in a group chat immediately after her son, Rudy Farias, broke his silence.

Speaking exclusively to local journalist Grizzy’s Hood News, Rudy Farias revealed the unimaginable experiences he endured during his prolonged absence.

“‘Even my girlfriend called me and she says it looked like it was rehearsed. I guess they were telling him what to say. I don’t know. That’s just what they’re telling me.’”

Santana told her friends that she found herself entangled in a textual dispute with the ex-friend providing a refuge to Farias. The apparent argument occurred on the eve of Rudy Farias’ candid interview with the local journalist, ‘Grizzy.’

“‘I got into it with Nikki last night. I told her ‘For you to turn your back on me when I’ve been keeping all your nasty dirty secrets and you turned my son against me?’” Santana said.

“‘What a coincidence that she and I get into it last night and then this shit happens today. I’m not gonna stop until I bring her ass down.’”

Before publishing this article, Your Content independently verified the authenticity of the communications and confirmed Santana’s identity as the sender.

“‘Nikki has no idea what’s coming.’” Santana warned. “‘The interview isn’t gonna be admissible because Grizzly has it in for me. So she’s gonna get him to say whatever she wants him to say.’”

Janie concluded: “‘That b—— is gonna get hers. I’m not done with her. I haven’t even begun.’”

As Your Content readers exclusively learned, Janie Santana, last week, made her way to the Houston Police Department to lodge a police report against Grizzy Hood News for ‘harassment.’

She further claimed that an unidentified man of color allegedly assaulted the beleaguered mother with a blow to the head.

Rudy Farias, now 25 years old, was discovered outside a church on Jun. 29, bearing cuts and bruises. His mother had reported him missing at the age of 17 when he failed to return home after supposedly going for a walk with his dogs. However, neighbors have refuted this claim, asserting that they had seen Farias regularly during the period he was presumed missing.

As the investigation continues, the Houston Police Department declined to comment further when approached by Your Content, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

