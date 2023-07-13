Friday, July 14, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Revealed as Small Bowel Obstruction

Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Revealed as Small Bowel Obstruction.
The Los Angeles County Coroner has determined that Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death was complications arising from a small bowel obstruction, Your Content has learned.

The specific medical term for the condition is “sequelae of small bowel obstruction.” This document, however, does not represent the full report, and additional toxicology results are expected to be included in the public report.

Following Lisa’s passing, the Presley family has been embroiled in a series of conflicts. One such dispute involved Lisa’s daughter, Riley Keough, and her grandmother, Priscilla, regarding Lisa Marie’s trust.

It has been recently confirmed that the dispute has been settled, with Lisa Marie’s estate paying an undisclosed amount, rumored to be in the millions, to Priscilla. The settlement was announced by Priscilla’s attorney outside the courtroom, who expressed satisfaction and optimism for the future.

It is worth noting that Lisa Marie had been undergoing weight loss treatment and had recently undergone plastic surgery. She passed away in January at an L.A. hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

