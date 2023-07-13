Man Arrested for Murder Shortly After Release from Jail.

Police authorities in Louisiana have apprehended a 21-year-old man for murder less than 24 hours after his release from the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center, Your Content has learned.

Justin Malbrough, who had previously been convicted of offenses including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and burglary, was released at 6:54 a.m. on Tuesday. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Lake Charles police responded to a shooting incident at an apartment complex.

According to law enforcement officials, 20-year-old Jayden Shelby was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police investigation revealed that Malbrough, along with another individual named Andrew Dupas, aged 22, approached Shelby while he was seated outside his apartment. A verbal altercation ensued, during which Malbrough allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot Shelby. Subsequently, the two assailants departed from the vicinity.

Lake Charles Deputy Police Chief Franklin Fondel stated that Malbrough was located and taken into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a nearby gas station.

Dupas also surrendered himself at police headquarters and is currently in custody. Malbrough is now facing charges of second-degree murder, while Dupas is charged with failure to report the commission of specific felonies.

- Advertisement -

During a court hearing, Judge Clayton Davis set Malbrough’s bond at $2.75 million and established a bond of $500,000 for Dupas, according to WAFB.