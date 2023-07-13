Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Featured

Mother Receives Prison Term for Fatal Child Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 3 Minutes
Modified
Mother Receives Prison Term for Fatal Child Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl.
Photo: Law & Crime/ WBTV

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

A mother from North Carolina has been handed a prison sentence of over two decades for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter in the summer of 2020, Your Content has learned.

Malikah Diane Bennett, 33, was initially arrested in May 2021 on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in serious injury, and concealing an unnatural death.

The charges stemmed from the discovery of Bennett’s daughter, Majelic “Jellie” Young, buried in the backyard of their residence on Braden Drive in Charlotte.

The young girl had been reported missing for several months and was last seen alive in late August or early September 2020.

Law enforcement revealed distressing details about the girl’s death based on witness testimony from her teenage sister. The then-13-year-old sibling informed the police that her baby sister was subjected to fatal abuse as a punishment.

- Advertisement -

Majelic was forced to stand for an extended period without breaks or the ability to sit down in the laundry room. She was also prohibited from leaving the room. At the end of the first day, the sister informed investigators that Majelic, unable to use the restroom, defecated in her pants.

The standing torture persisted for two more days, as disclosed by the teenager. By the end of the third day, Majelic’s breathing became labored, and she was exhausted to the point of falling. Tragically, she fell out of the back door, hitting her head on the ground and succumbing to her injuries.

Following the incident, the older sister, whose identity remains undisclosed, stated that her mother coerced her into helping cover up the crime. Bennett placed the deceased child in two plastic bags, which were then kept in the trunk of her SUV for five days.

Later, the defendant allegedly forced her older daughter to assist in burying Majelic’s body by digging a hole and concealing it with dirt.

This case is deeply disturbing,” expressed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Lt. Bryan Crum during a press conference following the arrest. “It’s disturbing to everyone who’s worked on it. Crime scene investigators, detectives, everyone involved in this case many of us are parents, and it’s very difficult to understand how someone could do this to their child, kill their child, and bury them and move on with their life as if nothing happened.

Subsequent autopsy results revealed that Young had suffered from serial abuse and malnourishment. The examination also detected significant levels of acetone and ethanol in her system.

On Thursday morning, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Bennett’s arrest followed shortly after voluntary interviews with the CMPD, during which both she and the girl’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, 55, were implicated.

Moffett was arrested approximately a week later and faced charges of concealing a death and being an accessory after the fact. Rejecting a plea deal that would have entailed a five-year sentence, Moffett pleaded not guilty to her charges in June.

As part of her plea agreement, Bennett has been sentenced to serve 300-372 months in state prison, equivalent to approximately 25-31 years behind bars. The remaining charges against her were dropped, according to Law and Crime.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Fatal Release

Man Arrested for Murder Shortly After Release from Jail

Police authorities in Louisiana have apprehended a 21-year-old man for murder less than 24 hours after his release from the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.
Star's Tragic Loss

‘Percocet Princess’ Sofia Haley Marks Arrested Over Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A woman has been taken into custody in relation to the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Woman Arrested in Connection to the Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

An unidentified woman has been apprehended in relation to the tragic suspected overdose demise of actor Robert De Niro’s grandson.

Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Month-Old in Crowley

The Louisiana State Police Launches Operation to Locate 19-Month-Old Toddler, Crowley Authorities Seek Assistance.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.