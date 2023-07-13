Mother Receives Prison Term for Fatal Child Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl.

A mother from North Carolina has been handed a prison sentence of over two decades for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter in the summer of 2020, Your Content has learned.

Malikah Diane Bennett, 33, was initially arrested in May 2021 on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in serious injury, and concealing an unnatural death.

The charges stemmed from the discovery of Bennett’s daughter, Majelic “Jellie” Young, buried in the backyard of their residence on Braden Drive in Charlotte.

The young girl had been reported missing for several months and was last seen alive in late August or early September 2020.

Law enforcement revealed distressing details about the girl’s death based on witness testimony from her teenage sister. The then-13-year-old sibling informed the police that her baby sister was subjected to fatal abuse as a punishment.

Majelic was forced to stand for an extended period without breaks or the ability to sit down in the laundry room. She was also prohibited from leaving the room. At the end of the first day, the sister informed investigators that Majelic, unable to use the restroom, defecated in her pants.

The standing torture persisted for two more days, as disclosed by the teenager. By the end of the third day, Majelic’s breathing became labored, and she was exhausted to the point of falling. Tragically, she fell out of the back door, hitting her head on the ground and succumbing to her injuries.

Following the incident, the older sister, whose identity remains undisclosed, stated that her mother coerced her into helping cover up the crime. Bennett placed the deceased child in two plastic bags, which were then kept in the trunk of her SUV for five days.

Later, the defendant allegedly forced her older daughter to assist in burying Majelic’s body by digging a hole and concealing it with dirt.

“This case is deeply disturbing,” expressed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Lt. Bryan Crum during a press conference following the arrest. “It’s disturbing to everyone who’s worked on it. Crime scene investigators, detectives, everyone involved in this case many of us are parents, and it’s very difficult to understand how someone could do this to their child, kill their child, and bury them and move on with their life as if nothing happened.“

Subsequent autopsy results revealed that Young had suffered from serial abuse and malnourishment. The examination also detected significant levels of acetone and ethanol in her system.

On Thursday morning, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

Bennett’s arrest followed shortly after voluntary interviews with the CMPD, during which both she and the girl’s grandmother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, 55, were implicated.

Moffett was arrested approximately a week later and faced charges of concealing a death and being an accessory after the fact. Rejecting a plea deal that would have entailed a five-year sentence, Moffett pleaded not guilty to her charges in June.

As part of her plea agreement, Bennett has been sentenced to serve 300-372 months in state prison, equivalent to approximately 25-31 years behind bars. The remaining charges against her were dropped, according to Law and Crime.