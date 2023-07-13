Trio Arrested in Connection with Tragic Drive-By Shooting of 9-Year-Old.

Authorities have charged three individuals in relation to the tragic drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Your Content has learned.

The incident occurred on Plainfield Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, with reports indicating that approximately 30 rounds were fired into a residence.

At the time of the shooting, two girls and a woman were inside the targeted home.

Tragically, 9-year-old Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens was fatally shot. The first person taken into custody was 25-year-old Qasseem Dixon, who now faces charges of aggravated murder in connection with Barton-Pickens’ death. Additionally, Dixon is accused of possessing weapons while being under disability. Currently, he is being held on a bond set at $2.5 million.

According to investigators, Dixon and another individual, 27-year-old Ryan Brown, were responsible for driving to Silverton, where they launched the attack on the Plainfield Road residence. Approximately 30 rounds were discharged during the incident.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey revealed on Thursday that the motive behind the shooting appears to be retaliation linked to a drug-related altercation. However, she did not provide further details regarding the specific connection between the young girl and the intended target of the retaliatory shooting, who was not present at the time.

Prosecutors disclosed that Dixon has faced prior charges related to possession of drugs (cocaine and fentanyl), possession of weapons while being under disability, and felony fleeing and eluding. Meanwhile, Brown turned himself in and has since been charged with aggravated murder.

Authorities have also arrested a third suspect, 22-year-old Demario Williams, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon. Additional traffic-related charges are pending against him. The investigation led to the recovery of weapons from the involved vehicle.

Expressing her dismay, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey referred to the incident as a “horrendous murder” and emphasized that such acts of violence are wholly unacceptable.

McGuffey vowed to continue the pursuit of justice, urging the individuals responsible to surrender. She condemned the senseless shooting of innocent children and emphasized the need for conflict resolution instead of resorting to violence.

Sheriff McGuffey acknowledged the community’s cooperation with the ongoing investigation, according to WLWT5.