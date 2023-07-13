Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Month-Old in Crowley.

Crowley, Louisiana – A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been issued by the Louisiana State Police following the report of a missing 19-month-old child from the Crowley Department of Children and Family Services.

According to officials, the non-custodial mother, Savannah James, allegedly took the child named Liam James, described as a white female weighing approximately 100 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes, is the subject of an intensive search.

Liam James, a 19-month-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, stands at around 2 ft. tall and weighs approximately 30 lbs. The child was last seen dressed in a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last spotted operating a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan bearing Louisiana license plate 831CPW, according to KLFY.

Individuals who possess any relevant information regarding this incident are urged to immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or dial 911 without hesitation. The cooperation of the public is essential in ensuring the safe recovery of Liam.