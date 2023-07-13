Friday, July 14, 2023
Friday, July 14, 2023
Friday, July 14, 2023
Featured

Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Month-Old in Crowley

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Month-Old in Crowley.
Photo: KLFY/ KLFY

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Crowley, Louisiana – A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been issued by the Louisiana State Police following the report of a missing 19-month-old child from the Crowley Department of Children and Family Services.

According to officials, the non-custodial mother, Savannah James, allegedly took the child named Liam James, described as a white female weighing approximately 100 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes, is the subject of an intensive search.

Liam James, a 19-month-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, stands at around 2 ft. tall and weighs approximately 30 lbs. The child was last seen dressed in a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last spotted operating a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan bearing Louisiana license plate 831CPW, according to KLFY.

Individuals who possess any relevant information regarding this incident are urged to immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or dial 911 without hesitation. The cooperation of the public is essential in ensuring the safe recovery of Liam.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Fatal Release

Man Arrested for Murder Shortly After Release from Jail

Police authorities in Louisiana have apprehended a 21-year-old man for murder less than 24 hours after his release from the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.
Star's Tragic Loss

‘Percocet Princess’ Sofia Haley Marks Arrested Over Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A woman has been taken into custody in relation to the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Woman Arrested in Connection to the Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

An unidentified woman has been apprehended in relation to the tragic suspected overdose demise of actor Robert De Niro’s grandson.
Horrific Torture

Mother Receives Prison Term for Fatal Child Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl

A mother from North Carolina has been handed a prison sentence of over two decades for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter in the summer of 2020.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.