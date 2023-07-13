Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
NEWS FLASH

Woman Arrested in Connection to the Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Your Content Breaking News

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

In a shocking turn-of-events, an unidentified woman has been apprehended in relation to the tragic suspected overdose demise of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Your Content is learning.

The woman in question is presumed to have supplied Leandro with the narcotics that potentially led to his untimely death, the NY Post reported. Leandro’s lifeless body was discovered in his Financial District residence on July 1.

Further details provided by these sources revealed the presence of a white powdery substance and drug-related accessories in close proximity to the young man’s body.

Leandro’s devastated mother, the eldest daughter of the renowned Academy Award-winning actor and his former spouse, Diahnne Abbott, mournfully referred to her son as a “beautiful sweet angel.” In an earlier heart-wrenching tribute this month, she expressed her boundless love for her son, saying, “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Fatal Release

Man Arrested for Murder Shortly After Release from Jail

Police authorities in Louisiana have apprehended a 21-year-old man for murder less than 24 hours after his release from the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center.
Star's Tragic Loss

‘Percocet Princess’ Sofia Haley Marks Arrested Over Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A woman has been taken into custody in relation to the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Month-Old in Crowley

The Louisiana State Police Launches Operation to Locate 19-Month-Old Toddler, Crowley Authorities Seek Assistance.
Horrific Torture

Mother Receives Prison Term for Fatal Child Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl

A mother from North Carolina has been handed a prison sentence of over two decades for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter in the summer of 2020.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.