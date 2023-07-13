Woman Arrested in Connection to the Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

In a shocking turn-of-events, an unidentified woman has been apprehended in relation to the tragic suspected overdose demise of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Your Content is learning.

The woman in question is presumed to have supplied Leandro with the narcotics that potentially led to his untimely death, the NY Post reported. Leandro’s lifeless body was discovered in his Financial District residence on July 1.

Further details provided by these sources revealed the presence of a white powdery substance and drug-related accessories in close proximity to the young man’s body.

Leandro’s devastated mother, the eldest daughter of the renowned Academy Award-winning actor and his former spouse, Diahnne Abbott, mournfully referred to her son as a “beautiful sweet angel.” In an earlier heart-wrenching tribute this month, she expressed her boundless love for her son, saying, “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.”

