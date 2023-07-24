Tuesday, July 25, 2023
3 People Shot in Newark, Cops Reportedly ‘Surrounded’ as Homicide Detectives Arrive

Police in Newark, NJ, are responding to a multiple shooting incident, and Your Content has tragically learned one of the victims has died.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m., with officers swiftly arriving at the scene on 33 Johnson Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found three individuals, including one juvenile, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

At least one of the victims was unresponsive according to initial reports.

The victims, though not yet identified, include a 16-year-old and a 26-year-old. The age of the third victim remains unknown.

The suspect involved in the shooting is still at large, police say.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers indicated they were ‘being surrounded’ by angered spectators. In response, a citywide assist was requested, bringing all available units to the location.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

