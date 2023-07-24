Carlee Russell’s Ex-BF Slams Her Over Hoax, Apologizes for Defending Her

The ex-boyfriend of Carlee Russell, Thomar Latrell Simmons, has taken to Instagram to share his views on the recent false abduction claim that has shocked the nation, Your Content has learned. His statement is a heartfelt response to the bizarre series of events that culminated in Russell’s confession of having fabricated her abduction.

In his post, Thomar said: “Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell.”

He reveals that he learned of Russell’s lies only after he had stepped in to defend her in the initial stages of the case.

“Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided by Carlee’s actions.”

Thomar said his and his family’s genuine worry and subsequent dismay at the development of events.

- Advertisement -

“This is still an ongoing investigation but with all of the recent information and her confession now we gain closure with this situation. Thank you to all my family, friends, and the nation for support through this. I want to also send my prayers and thanks to Ms. Angela Haley-Harris, her team, and all of the volunteers. Thank you again for your unwavering support.”

Thomar points to the ongoing investigation, the new information that has come to light, and Russell’s confession as providing some form of closure. He extends his gratitude to family, friends, and the public for their support. Special thanks are given to Angela Haley-Harris and her team of volunteers, likely those who were part of the search efforts for Russell.

“The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. With love, Thomar.”

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, previously sparked a nationwide search when she disappeared on July 13. The case garnered national attention, leading to an extensive “all-hands-on-deck” effort to find her.

As Your Content readers know, the Hoover Police Department is not ruling out the possibility of probing Carlee Russell’s parents’ involvement in the matter.

“As I said the other day we’re going to try and determine exactly those 49 hours.” Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis said.“Right now, anything’s on the table. We still don’t know what happened during those 49 hours—where she was, did she have any help? We have no idea.”

In an unexpected development, Russell confessed that she was not kidnapped as was widely believed, according to a statement read out by Chief Derzis. Contrary to her initial 911 distress call about a wandering toddler on the highway, Russell admitted she had remained in the Hoover area during her 49-hour disappearance.

However, details about where she was and whether she received any assistance during this time remain unclear, leading to this new focus of the police investigation.

Her confession, presented through her attorney, was a dramatic turn of events, offering apologies to the community, search volunteers, and local law enforcement. The possibility of her parents’ involvement, as suggested by the ongoing investigation, may further intensify this dramatic tale.