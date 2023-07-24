Pete Davidson's Redemption: Escapes Criminal Record After Beverly Hills Car Crash.

In a surprising turn of events, comedian Pete Davidson finds a way out of a legal entanglement, Your Content has learned.

Following his reckless driving incident in Beverly Hills, Pete Davidson has been given an opportunity to clear his name. Instead of pleading guilty, he’s taking on 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school.

Notably, the “SNL” star will honor his father’s legacy by serving at the New York City Fire Department, where his father tragically lost his life during the 9/11 events. Additionally, Pete will gain valuable insights by attending sessions at a morgue, learning about the consequences of reckless driving, according to TMZ.

If he successfully fulfills these requirements, his record will remain untarnished.