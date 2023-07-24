In a bid to restore the city’s charm and sunlit vistas, Mayor Eric Adams has declared war on New York City’s notorious eyesores the sprawling 400 miles of scaffolding and dreary sheds dotting the landscape, Your Content has learned.

Announcing a no-nonsense crackdown, the mayor vowed to impose heftier fines and stricter regulations on these “ugly green boxes” that have long vexed New Yorkers. These structures, meant to protect pedestrians from construction hazards, have now morphed into magnets for illicit activities, while also casting shadows on bustling sidewalks and driving customers away from local businesses.

Addressing the pressing issue in Chelsea, Adams exclaimed, “While sidewalk sheds were meant to shield New Yorkers, they’ve evolved into unsafe constructions, providing a safe haven for criminal elements.”

City records reveal a staggering 9,000 active construction sheds authorized by the Department of Buildings, some standing for over a decade with little to no progress on the buildings they once protected. This negligence, compounded by lax enforcement and minimal penalties, has normalized these eyesores throughout the city, much to the mayor’s disdain.

In a gesture of support for struggling small businesses, Adams unveiled a $75 million fund to aid those unable to afford necessary upgrades and repairs.

“We must unveil the true beauty of our city, unshackling it from the grip of these unsightly structures,” asserted the mayor, as reported by the New York City Mayor’s Office.