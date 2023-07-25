Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Biden’s Troublesome Pooch Commander Unleashes Chaos Hospitalizes Secret Service Officer

By Your Content Staff

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Biden's Troublesome Pooch Commander Unleashes Chaos Hospitalizes Secret Service Officer.
Photo: The Daily Beast/ NewsBreak

In a shocking revelation, President Biden’s German shepherd, Commander, has been causing mayhem at the White House, Your Content has learned.

Internal Secret Service communications exposed that Commander bit seven people in just four months, following the ousting of the former first dog, Major, due to similar aggressive behavior.

One incident involved a Secret Service officer, whom Commander bit on the arm and thigh, requiring hospital treatment. Other attacks involved White House personnel, with reports of Commander breaking the skin of another officer’s hand and arm, and even biting a security technician at Biden’s home in Delaware.

House Republicans have intensified their focus on Joe Biden’s son Hunter and brother James Biden’s business dealings in foreign countries, adding to the First Family’s woes.

The White House claims they are working to improve the situation, implementing additional leashing protocols and training for Commander, who often barks on the mansion’s grounds.

The documented incidents raise serious questions about the safety of the President and the Secret Service, as conservative legal group Judicial Watch calls for accountability, according to The New York Post.

