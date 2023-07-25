Former Jehovah's Witness Member Pleads Guilty to Historic Child Sexual Assault Charges.

The Attorney General’s office announced that a former member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Jesse Hill, has admitted to sexually assaulting two minors in the 1990s, Your Content has learned.

This marks the first conviction among over a dozen men facing similar charges related to their time in the religious community.

Hill, 52, who previously resided in Berks County and now lives in Georgia, confessed to two counts of first-degree rape in Berks County Court. The victims were individuals he encountered within the Jehovah’s Witnesses community.

The court has postponed sentencing to allow for a Sexual Offenders Assessment Board evaluation. This will help determine if Hill qualifies as a sexually violent predator.

Attorney General Michelle Henry stated, “Hill confessed to exploiting his respected position within his religious community to access potential victims, earn their trust, and then sexually assault them.” She emphasized the office’s dedication to prosecuting those who harm children and encouraged victims who haven’t yet reported their experiences to come forward.

Since 2022, the Statewide Investigating Grand Jury has brought charges against 14 men alleged to have assaulted children while members of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations across the state.

Investigations revealed that Hill used his milling business to lure young boys from his congregation to his property with promises of parties, alcohol, marijuana, and pornography.

Relying on his family’s trusted name within the religious community, Hill was able to gain the children’s trust. Once at his house, Hill exposed himself to the children, groped them, and coerced them into performing sex acts.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones is prosecuting the case.

The Attorney General’s office has established a hotline at 888-538-8541 for victims and their families to share information with investigators.