Hulk Hogan Set to Tie the Knot Once More

Hulk Hogan Set to Tie the Knot Once More.
Photo: TheWrap/ The US Sun

The legendary wrestling figure, Hulk Hogan, is all set to hear wedding bells again, having recently proposed to his girlfriend of more than a year, Sky Daily, Your Content has learned.

Hogan shared with TMZ Sports that he asked the big question at a Tampa, Florida restaurant last week.

Despite his larger-than-life persona, Hogan confessed to feeling quite anxious about the proposal. However, Sky’s affirmative response put his nerves at ease. The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his deep affection for Sky’s three children, whom he has come to love.

Hogan and Sky, a yoga instructor, began their relationship early last year. This new chapter in Hogan’s life follows swiftly after the conclusion of his second marriage to Jennifer McDaniel. As part of their divorce settlement, Hogan purchased a new car for Jennifer.

Hogan’s first marriage was with Linda Hogan, and his second marriage to Jennifer lasted for over a decade, beginning in 2010. Now, Hogan is preparing to embark on his third matrimonial journey.

Best wishes to the couple!

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

