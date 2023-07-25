LeBron James' Son Bronny Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Workout.

LeBron James’ promising son, Bronny, experienced a terrifying health scare during a basketball workout at USC, Your Content has learned.

According to TMZ Sports, the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to an urgent 911 call from USC’s Galen Center. An ambulance quickly transported him to the hospital with sirens blaring, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Thankfully, medical staff acted swiftly and provided treatment, stabilizing Bronny’s condition. A spokesperson for the James family confirmed that he is now out of the ICU and in stable condition. The family appreciates the USC medical and athletic staff for their dedicated work and concern for the athletes’ safety.

Bronny’s future in basketball is highly anticipated, as he had committed to the Trojans and has aspirations of making it to the NBA. The young talent recently showcased his skills as a McDonald’s All-American and even participated in the high school slam dunk competition.

As this story unfolds, we ask for respect and privacy for the James family during this difficult time. Let’s hope for Bronny’s speedy recovery and return to the court.