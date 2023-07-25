Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Luke Combs Delights Young Cancer Survivor with Onstage Duet of 'Fast Car'

Luke Combs Delights Young Cancer Survivor with Onstage Duet of 'Fast Car'
Photo: Nash Country Daily/ Circle All Access

Country music star Luke Combs created an unforgettable moment for one young fan during his recent concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Your Content has learned.

Eight-year-old Cooper Massengill, a cancer survivor and an ardent fan of Combs, had expressed a desire to meet the singer at the concert. Combs not only fulfilled this wish but went a step further by inviting Massengill to join him onstage for a rendition of his “favorite song”.

A fan-captured video on TikTok shows Combs, 33, taking off his guitar strap and bending down to meet Massengill’s gaze. As the rhythm for “Fast Car” started, Combs initiated the chorus and then encouraged the crowd to cheer on Massengill as the young fan continued the song solo.

The audience responded with enthusiastic applause for Massengill, who was wearing a shirt that stated, “Cooper’s Wish to Meet Luke Combs.” Make-a-Wish was aware of Massengill’s admiration for Combs and had arranged for the meeting, but the onstage performance was a delightful surprise.

Following the performance, Combs, known for his hit album Gettin’ Old, shared a high-five and a hug with Massengill.

Combs is currently on his World Tour, with upcoming performances in Philadelphia and a series of shows planned in Australia.

Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car,” featured on his latest album Gettin’ Old, has recently soared to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

In a concert in May, Combs shared a childhood memory of listening to “Fast Car” in his father’s Ford F-150, stating that the song has held a special place in his heart ever since.

Chapman, in a statement to Billboard, expressed surprise and honor at finding herself on the country charts and congratulated Combs on his success with the cover.

