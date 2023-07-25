Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Oklahoma City Authorities on the Hunt for Duo Involved in Local Pet Store Killing

By Your Content Staff

Published

Oklahoma City Authorities on the Hunt for Duo Involved in Local Pet Store Killing.
Photo: OKC Gov/ Facebook

The authorities in Oklahoma City are diligently searching for two individuals believed to be involved in the tragic deaths of numerous pets at a local establishment, Your Content has learned.

Reports from the Oklahoma City Police Department indicate that the pair intruded into the Petland store, located near the junction of Memorial and Penn, resulting in the grim demise of several animals. Two of the victims, a parakeet and a bunny, were found lifeless inside their respective enclosures.

As per the police report, the parakeet suffered a broken neck while the bunny appears to have been strangled. The incident didn’t end there. A hamster and guinea pig were also reported missing from their cages.

The hamster was later found deceased in the store’s parking lot, showing signs consistent with being stomped. Meanwhile, the guinea pig remains unaccounted for.

The report goes on to allege that the male suspect carried out the horrifying acts with the female seemingly acting as a lookout.

In a plea to the public, if anyone has any information regarding the identity of these suspects or this terrible event, they’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Information can be provided anonymously and might lead to a cash reward.

