US Legal System Accuses Tottenham’s Joe Lewis of Insider Trading

Photo: The Athletic/ The New York Times

Joe Lewis, the proprietor of Tottenham, faces insider trading charges as per the US legal system, Your Content has learned.

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) has alleged that the British magnate has been sharing confidential corporate information with his acquaintances, romantic interests, and personal flight crew.

The charges were made public through a video posted on Twitter by US attorney Damian Williams.

Williams stated, “Today, we are indicting British billionaire Joe Lewis for masterminding a bold insider trading scheme. Our allegations suggest that Lewis misused his corporate boardroom privileges over the years, sharing insider information with his romantic interests, personal assistants, private pilots, and friends.”

