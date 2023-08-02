Fugitive Surrenders After Four Months, Ready to Face Justice.

Quinzell Chucky Mickey, 41, of Spring City, PA, has been arrested and charged with the murder of William Stafford, 33, also of Spring City, Your Content has learned.

Mickey turned himself into the Philadelphia Police Department 18th District on August 1, 2023, after evading police for four months. The murder took place on April 15, 2023, at the Park Springs Apartment Community in East Vincent Township. Mickey is currently being held at the Chester County Prison without bail.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Mickey is charged with murder in the first, second, and third degrees, robbery, person not to possess a firearm, and related offenses. The arrest came after an extensive investigation by the East Vincent Township Police Department (EVTPD) and the Chester County Detectives (CCD). Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Mickey shooting Stafford multiple times, searching his body, and then fleeing the scene. Mickey was later identified by several witnesses from the surveillance video.

The preliminary hearing for Mickey is scheduled for August 14, 2023. DA Deb Ryan stated, “After being on the run for four months the defendant finally realized that it was time to face the repercussions of his actions. Law enforcement spent countless hours trying to track him down and the community is safer now that he is behind bars. Our office will hold the defendant accountable for this senseless tragedy and get justice for the victim and his family.”

The investigation into the murder of William Stafford is ongoing. The Chester County Detectives are leading the investigation and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Jonathan Shave at 610-344-4268 or Detective Christine Bleiler at 601-344-4263, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.