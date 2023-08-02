Quick-Thinking Victim's Escape Could Prevent Further Nightmares for Other Women.

Twenty-nine-year-old Negasi Zuberi is in federal custody for interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his home, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a sex chamber, Your Content has learned.

The FBI’s Portland Field Office is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential victims of an alleged violent sex assault offender, Negasi Zuberi, who has lived in at least 10 states. The investigation was triggered after a woman escaped from a makeshift cell in Zuberi’s home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where she was held captive and sexually assaulted.

On July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls to Seattle, where he solicited the services of a prostitute and posed as an undercover police officer. He then kidnapped the woman, sexually assaulted her during a 450-mile journey, and locked her in a cinderblock cell in his garage.

The victim managed to escape by breaking the door open and flagging down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1. A search warrant led to the discovery of the makeshift cell, and Zuberi was later apprehended in Reno, Nevada, after a brief standoff.

Photo: FBI/ The Salt Lake Tribune

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark of the FBI Portland Field Office praised the victim’s bravery, stating, “Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare.”

Zuberi has lived in ten states over the last 10 years, and investigators believe there could be additional sexual assault victims. The FBI’s investigation has extended to multiple states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

Zuberi is known to have used various methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks and impersonating a police officer. The victims are often threatened with retaliation if they notify the police.

As the investigation continues, the FBI is urging anyone with information concerning Zuberi to come forward. The case highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies, and the courage of the victim may have prevented further atrocities.

The FBI would like to acknowledge partners assisting in this investigation, including various police departments and the FBI Las Vegas Field Office. A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi (aka Sakima), visit fbi.gov/ZuberiVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.