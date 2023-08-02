Friday, August 4, 2023
Friday, August 4, 2023
Friday, August 4, 2023
Featured

Quick-Thinking Victim’s Escape Could Prevent Further Nightmares for Other Women

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 2 Minutes
Modified
Quick-Thinking Victim's Escape Could Prevent Further Nightmares for Other Women.
Photo: FBI

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Twenty-nine-year-old Negasi Zuberi is in federal custody for interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his home, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a sex chamber, Your Content has learned.

The FBI’s Portland Field Office is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential victims of an alleged violent sex assault offender, Negasi Zuberi, who has lived in at least 10 states. The investigation was triggered after a woman escaped from a makeshift cell in Zuberi’s home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where she was held captive and sexually assaulted.

On July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls to Seattle, where he solicited the services of a prostitute and posed as an undercover police officer. He then kidnapped the woman, sexually assaulted her during a 450-mile journey, and locked her in a cinderblock cell in his garage.

The victim managed to escape by breaking the door open and flagging down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1. A search warrant led to the discovery of the makeshift cell, and Zuberi was later apprehended in Reno, Nevada, after a brief standoff.

This photo shows Negasi Zuberi, who is also known as "Sakima," "Justin Hyche," and "Justin Kouassi."
Photo: FBI/ The Salt Lake Tribune

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark of the FBI Portland Field Office praised the victim’s bravery, stating, “Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare.”

- Advertisement -

Zuberi has lived in ten states over the last 10 years, and investigators believe there could be additional sexual assault victims. The FBI’s investigation has extended to multiple states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

Zuberi is known to have used various methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks and impersonating a police officer. The victims are often threatened with retaliation if they notify the police.

As the investigation continues, the FBI is urging anyone with information concerning Zuberi to come forward. The case highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement agencies, and the courage of the victim may have prevented further atrocities.

The FBI would like to acknowledge partners assisting in this investigation, including various police departments and the FBI Las Vegas Field Office. A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If you believe you have been a victim or have any information concerning Zuberi (aka Sakima), visit fbi.gov/ZuberiVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Influencer Kai Cenat Arrested by NYPD After NYC Chaos

NYPD confirmed that a well-known video game influencer has been taken into custody following a chaotic scene that erupted in NYC.

Shapiro’s Rebate Boom: Seniors Celebrate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has announced a historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate, a move that will significantly impact the senior population in the state.
Healthcare Havoc!

Digital Bug Sends Health Services to the Sick Bay

A significant cyber attack is currently causing severe disruptions to hospitals and healthcare services across multiple states.

Charges Imminent Against Trump in Georgia, Road Closures Announced

There are growing indications that an indictment against former President Donald J. Trump could be imminent.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.