Biden’s Dark Brandon Video Incites Post-Indictment Controversy

Photo: NBC News/ Twitter

In a recent development, President Joe Biden has stirred controversy with his “Dark Brandon” video, released just two days after the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Your Content has learned.

The video, in which Biden states, “I like my coffee dark,” has been interpreted by some as a veiled jab at his political opponent.

The tweet in question was posted by President Joe Biden, People expressed outrage over the timing and content of Biden’s video. Trump supporters referred to Biden as an “illegitimate POS,” accusing him of taking a “victory lap” following Trump’s indictment. The tweet has since garnered significant attention.

“Just 2 days after indicting Trump for J6, Biden puts out a ‘Dark Brandon’ video saying ‘I like my coffee dark.’ This illegitimate POS is basically taking a victory lap for imprisoning his top political opponent. Infuriating,”wrote on Twitter.

The “Dark Brandon” video was released on August 3, 2023. The phrase “Dark Brandon” appears to be a play on words, with “Brandon” being a euphemism used by some critics of Biden. The timing of the video, coming so soon after Trump’s indictment, has added fuel to the controversy.

The controversy surrounding Biden’s “Dark Brandon” video highlights the ongoing political tensions in the United States. As the fallout continues, questions remain about the intended message of the video and its potential implications for the political landscape.

