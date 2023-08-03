Friday, August 4, 2023
Philadelphia Fugitive Arrested for Multiple Crimes

Philadelphia Fugitive Arrested for Multiple Crimes.
Photo: U.S. Marshals Philadelphia

Fugitive Jaquan Culler, 21, was apprehended earlier today in Philadelphia, Your Content has learned.

The arrest was a joint operation by the U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department. Culler was wanted for an aggravated assault on a Philadelphia police officer that took place in April, as well as a shooting incident in Georgia from January 2023.

The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department collaborated to apprehend Culler. The arrest is a significant development, as Culler was involved in serious crimes in two different states. The aggravated assault on a police officer had particularly raised concerns in Philadelphia.

With Culler’s arrest, both the Philadelphia and Georgia authorities can progress with their respective cases. The investigation into the aggravated assault and the shooting incident is ongoing.

Further details will be released as the investigations proceed.

