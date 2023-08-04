Digital Bug Sends Health Services to the Sick Bay.

A significant cyber attack is currently causing severe disruptions to hospitals and healthcare services across multiple states, Your Content has learned.

The attack has led to the closure of emergency rooms, diversion of ambulances, and the shutdown of many primary care services.

The news of the attack was first reported by a known figure in the cybersecurity field, on his Twitter. The attacker has not yet been identified or come forward. This incident occurs just days after revelations that Chinese government-backed hackers have been creating backdoors in critical U.S. infrastructure and government systems over the past couple of years.

🚨#BREAKING: A cyberattack has disrupted multiple hospitals and health care in several US states causing emergency rooms to be closed down and ambulances to be diverted — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 4, 2023

“A cyber attack is underway causing MAJOR disruptions to hospitals and healthcare across several states. Emergency rooms are closed, ambulances are being diverted, and many primary care services remain closed,” said Twitter.

The extent of the damage caused by the cyber attack is still being assessed. The attack has caused significant disruption to healthcare services, with emergency rooms being closed and ambulances being diverted. The cyberattack is wreaking havoc in California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

The cyber attack on healthcare services across several states has caused significant disruption and concern. The identity of the attacker and their motives remain unknown.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyber attacks and raises questions about the security measures in place to protect these systems.

The situation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.