Friday, August 4, 2023
NEWS FLASH

Influencer Kai Cenat Arrested by NYPD After NYC Chaos

By Jonathan Lee Riches

Published

Authorities have confirmed that a well-known video game influencer has been taken into custody following a chaotic scene that erupted in a New York City park during a giveaway event on Friday, Your Content is learning.

The New York Police Department also confirmed that there were multiple arrests made during the event at Union Square, but didn’t immediately provide further details.

The individual in custody is Kai Cenat, a familiar face on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube, though the exact circumstances of his detainment, whether arrested or simply detained, are not yet clear, according to NBC News, who was first to break the story.

Earlier in the week, Cenat had announced on his Twitch channel that he planned to giveaway gaming gear, including consoles, PCs, gaming chairs, headphones, and more at the event. The gathering was scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but by 3 p.m., the park was already buzzing with anticipation, according to NBC New York.

An aerial video captured later in the afternoon displayed hundreds gathered at the Manhattan park, surrounded by both plain-clothed and uniformed officers. At one point, a loud noise was audible over the footage.

As the situation continues to develop, more updates are expected. Please stay tuned for additional information.

