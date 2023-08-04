Friday, August 4, 2023
Shapiro's Rebate Boom: Seniors Celebrate

Shapiro's Rebate Boom: Seniors Celebrate.
Photo: CBS News/ Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has announced a historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate, a move that will significantly impact the senior population in the state, Your Content has learned.

The new law will provide relief to an additional 175,000 seniors, while nearly 400,000 seniors will see their existing relief double.

The Property Tax Rent Rebate is a program designed to provide financial relief to seniors in the form of rebates on property taxes or rent paid during the previous year. The expansion of this program is a significant step towards supporting the senior population, many of whom are on fixed incomes and struggle with the rising costs of living.

In a tweet, Governor Shapiro stated, “Because of the historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate I just signed into law: 175,000 more seniors will receive relief. Nearly 400,000 seniors will see their existing relief double. More seniors will be able to stay in their homes.”

The expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of seniors in Pennsylvania. By providing additional financial relief, more seniors will be able to afford to stay in their homes, a crucial factor in maintaining their independence and quality of life.

The historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate is a testament to the commitment of Governor Shapiro’s administration to support the senior population in Pennsylvania. The implications of this law will be far-reaching, providing much-needed relief to seniors and enabling them to maintain their homes.

However, it remains to be seen how this expansion will be funded and what the long-term impacts will be.

